Mature redwood trees at the end of Hawkings Cres will soon be felled after a decision by the Far North District Council’s chief executive. Photo / Jenny Ling
Far North ratepayers will be footing the bill for more than 200 mature redwood trees to be felled after they were deemed an “unacceptable risk” to life and property.
The Far North District Council [FNDC] recently announced that two stands of mature redwood trees in central Kerikeri would beremoved after a decision by council chief executive Guy Holroyd.
His decision came after a WorkSafe review of a near-miss during ex-tropical Cyclone Tam in April, during which a Kerikeri Retirement Village gardener had to run for his life when a 30m redwood fell on to his gardening shed.
FNDC delivery and operations group manager Ruben Garcia said the council was “now setting up the project” to fell the 90-year-old trees, which are in reserve areas along Wendywood Lane and Hawkings Cres.
This included getting competitive quotes from specialist arboricultural contractors, preparing traffic management plans, and finalising health and safety measures for the site, he said.