Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kerikeri redwood trees to be removed by council after safety concerns

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Two groups of iconic redwood trees will be removed after a tree nearly fell on a young gardener at the Kerikeri Retirement Village.

Two groups of iconic redwood trees will be removed after a tree nearly fell on a young gardener at the Kerikeri Retirement Village.

Two groups of landmark redwood trees that pose an “unacceptable risk” to life and property in Northland will finally be given the chop.

Far North District Council [FNDC] announced on Wednesday that around 300 mature redwood trees in central Kerikeri would be removed after a decision by the council’s chief

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate