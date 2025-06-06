Two groups of iconic redwood trees will be removed after a tree nearly fell on a young gardener at the Kerikeri Retirement Village.
Two groups of landmark redwood trees that pose an “unacceptable risk” to life and property in Northland will finally be given the chop.
Far North District Council [FNDC] announced on Wednesday that around 300 mature redwood trees in central Kerikeri would be removed after a decision by the council’s chiefexecutive Guy Holroyd.
Holroyd’s decision came after a WorkSafe review into a near-miss incident during ex-tropical Cyclone Tam in April, when a Kerikeri Retirement Village gardener had to run for his life when a 30m redwood fell on to his gardening shed.
Kerikeri Retirement Village chief executive Hilary Sumpter said she was “very happy” the trees were being removed.
Sumpter said the teenage gardener was “two seconds away from being potentially killed by one of those trees”.