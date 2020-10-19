Coroner to investigate toddler death in Dargaville

An ambulance was called to a Dargaville property on Sunday after reports of a 2-year-old having drowned.

The sudden death of a toddler at a Dargaville property has been referred to the Coroner.

The child, understood to be 2 years old, is believed to have drowned at a property on Waihue Rd, just north of the town, around 12.30pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson confirmed the death has been referred to the Coroner. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The toddler's family are currently receiving police support at this difficult time, the spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to the property after a report of the sudden death of the child. It's understood CPR was performed on the child.

If confirmed, it will be the second suspected drowning in Northland this month.

Roxi Ansari, originally from South Carolina, is believed to have drowned in a spa pool in Whangarei on October 7 due to a medical episode. It has since emerged the 35-year-old youth worker was suffering from an undiagnosed brain tumour.

Sixteen people died in Northland waters last year, double the eight who died in 2018.