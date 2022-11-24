Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Contractor seeks to get Whangārei District Council HQ sold to pay $6.1 million debt council owes him

Mike Dinsdale
By
5 mins to read
Northland contractor Jimmy Daisley has been allowed to apply to get Whangārei District Council’s Forum North HQ sold to recover a $6.1 million court-ordered debt to him. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland contractor Jimmy Daisley has been allowed to apply to get Whangārei District Council’s Forum North HQ sold to recover a $6.1 million court-ordered debt to him. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Northland contractor has been given permission to ask the High Court to order the sale of Whangārei District Council’s Forum North headquarters after “17 years of hell” that saw him awarded $6.1 million from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate