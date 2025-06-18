Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Construction of Baylys Beach Surf Life Saving observation tower under way

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

A crane lifting the structure into place last week shows the elevated viewing position offered by the observation tower. Photo / Surf Life Saving NZ

A crane lifting the structure into place last week shows the elevated viewing position offered by the observation tower. Photo / Surf Life Saving NZ

Excitement is bubbling at Northland’s Baylys Beach as a purpose-built observation tower construction project is under way.

The build will mean extended patrolling hours and better visibility for one of the west coast’s most popular surf beaches.

Baylys Beach Surf Life Saving Club captain Kyran Gillespie said the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate