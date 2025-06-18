Gillespie said the new build would aid in that.

During the last patrol season at Baylys Beach, 380 preventative actions were taken, no rescues occurred and just one person was assisted.

There was also one search and five minor first-aid incidents.

A crane lifted the new structure into place at Baylys Beach last week. Photo / Surf Life Saving NZ

Williams said a radio repeater would also be installed in the tower to cover the entire beach from Baylys to Ripirō Beach.

This would grant access to emergency radio services, which were not previously available there.

The build has been funded through Surf Life Saving New Zealand and has been in the process since about 2021.

Gillespie said the length of time taken to get the project under way was because they wanted to build it once and “build it right”.

The club currently has 25 lifeguards and 70 youth involved in the junior programme.

The building is set to open officially on Labour weekend, which marks the start of New Zealand’s surf life saving season each year.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.