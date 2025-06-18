A crane lifting the structure into place last week shows the elevated viewing position offered by the observation tower. Photo / Surf Life Saving NZ
Excitement is bubbling at Northland’s Baylys Beach as a purpose-built observation tower construction project is under way.
The build will mean extended patrolling hours and better visibility for one of the west coast’s most popular surf beaches.
Baylys Beach Surf Life Saving Club captain Kyran Gillespie said thebuild was a welcome change from gazebos on the beach that would get “destroyed every season”.
He said the deck’s elevated position with large windows and a full view of the beach increased the likelihood of preventative actions rather than rescues.
Surf Life Saving New Zealand project manager Anna Williams said nationally there had been a “significant increase” in preventative actions during patrol season, “which has a knock-on effect of lowering rescues performed”.