It was a great turnout on Christmas morning with a community breakfast attracting between 100 and 200 people. Here Mike Paora and Gary Younger deliver Christmas cheer.

Ensuring no one was alone on Christmas was the sentiment behind a community breakfast in downtown Whangārei.

For many, Christmas can be the most lonely time of the year especially those who have suffered a loss.

Founder of Dead Parent’s Society (DPS) Gary Younger said his group was behind what became a family-feeling event which drew between 100-200 in need.

“A lot of it came down to people connecting with a loss of parents,” Younger said.

It was around eight days of planning to get the event together, but a post on Facebook and dedicated community members stepping up ensured donations came “flooding in”.

From volunteers popping in to help, chillers, food and money to the charity, Younger said the day was much more than they could have hoped for.

Sue Butler, Angela 'Flash' Gordon, Paulette Scrooby, Debbie Waldin and Joe Mckechnie offering treats to attendees on Christmas Day.

People came down to Laurie Hall Park bright and early to ensure the cities most in need were not alone on Christmas Day.

“It was just impressive from the community. We would have had 100 volunteers and between 100-200 people (eating).”

The barbie was cranking Christmas morning at Laurie Hall Park with a breakfast of champions being served.

From coffee, cake, bacon, eggs, hash browns and even steak, everyone left with full bellies and cups.

They encountered “a lot” of the homeless community who had a tough story or two to share.

Some of the more shy community members were warmly welcomed by volunteers, Younger said.

“I think they were just appreciating that there was a community there that recognised the need,” he said.

The local fire brigade also came down with their truck offering a smile for excited tamariki who even got to climb the truck.

“Everybody just mixed in,” Younger said.

“You couldn’t tell who was volunteers and who was people (in need).”

A community breakfast in downtown Whangārei on Christmas Day saw a great turnout.

“Everybody that was doing it was just doing it as a good community human”.

Younger described the day as “just like a family barbecue”.

