Volunteers at Palate Wholesome Collective's Christmas lunch taking some time to give to their community. Photo / Brodie Stone

Volunteers at Palate Wholesome Collective's Christmas lunch taking some time to give to their community. Photo / Brodie Stone

People came together in the spirit of the season across Whangārei on Christmas Day in a series of events designed to ensure no one was lonely or went hungry.

The events were able to go ahead thanks to the passion of community members who wanted to give something back.

A community lunch put on at vegan food and community education hub Palate Wholesome Collective ensured no one was short on company or kai.

Owner and event organiser Zee Tana said the event showed the public what Christmas should be about.

After a power outage at 11am and the speedy aid of NorthPower, the dedicated team were able to put on a lunch that had the hub packed with people.

Roast veggies and a whole lot more sweet and savoury goodies were on the menu thanks to the donations of Christmas Kai Box, 155 Whakaora Kai Food Rescue and Taimahi Trust, as well as generous locals.

By 1pm, around 50 people had attended the event, whether they were volunteers, people in need of kai or those just wanting some company.

Non-perishables, clothing, toiletries and presents were all available for anyone who needed them.

Palate Wholesome Collective deals with homeless people a lot, Zee said, and they often come to the space and have good chats and receive kai once they’re closed.

“What we’ve heard from them is that they feel they’re in a safe space, which totally pulled on my heartstrings.”

Zee Tana created a welcoming space for all who needed it at Palate Wholesome Collective on Christmas Day. Photo / Denise Piper

He said creating a space where people can be themselves and not have any expectations fall upon them is paramount.

Tana noted Māori ward councillor Phoenix Ruka also visited the event with his whanāu to offer a helping hand.

“That, if anything, showed to me that this is what manaakitanga is all about.”

“For me, it’s an opportunity to hold space,” Tana said. “To give and not feel that we have to receive in return.”

He said there were more volunteers than people in need, though he noted that in itself met a need.

“You’re meeting your own human expectations of self as well,” he said.

Overall, the feeling was “grateful” on all sides, he said.

A Christmas breakfast at Laurie Hall Park in central Whangārei also saw a great turnout and ran from 8am until 10am.

The event was organised by the Dead Parents Society, a group of friends who had recently lost parents and wanted to honour them over Christmas.

Long-time community volunteer Maudie Paul-Palmer told the Advocate she usually spends her Christmas morning at the Salvation Army.

Volunteer burnout meant the event wouldn’t go ahead, so she stepped up for the community breakfast instead.

Paul-Palmer said having been in a position of need years ago, she knows how it feels to receive the help.

“There are those out there who aren’t so fortunate,” she said.

“You walk in their shoes, you know how it feels.”

While there were places to go for those most needing help on Christmas Day, the lead-up to Christmas was a busy time for many wanting to spread Christmas cheer and help the less fortunate.

Christmas Kai Box gave hampers of food to 58 families in need this year thanks to nominations from friends and whanāu.

It’s their fifth year operating, and organisers posted a heartfelt message on Christmas about the initiative.

Hikurangi Fire Brigade also delivered Christmas cheer in the form of lollies on Christmas Eve, with a lolly run down all the streets in Hikurangi.

Hikurangi Volunteer Fire Brigade senior operational support Michelle Lynn-Ashby told the Advocate a “few hundred” houses were visited on Christmas Eve.

Excited tamariki lined the streets, awaiting their turn to spot fire trucks and receive lollies tossed from the vehicles by volunteers.

Santa even made a rare appearance on Christmas Eve in Hikurangi, much to the delight of young residents.

Lynn-Ashby said “so many” people love the initiative, from adults to kids.

“It takes us about an hour and a half to complete. It’s just so rewarding to see the joy on people’s faces, even for such a small time, as we drive past.”

“It’s such a cool feeling,” she said.

Over in Onerahi, Santa made a Christmas Day appearance while delivering presents to lucky residents who had been good this year.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.