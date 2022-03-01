Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Comment: Destination Management provides collaborative way forward for Northland's visitor industry

3 minutes to read
Northland is home to a wide range of visitor attractions like the Whangārei Falls. Photo / Sarah Orme

Northland is home to a wide range of visitor attractions like the Whangārei Falls. Photo / Sarah Orme

Northern Advocate

While it may seem that Northland has been an "island" in recent times, in terms of our visitor economy and destination management, there is no more appropriate saying than "no man is an island". Working