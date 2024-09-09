Whangārei Patchworkers and Quilters Club members Lynda Parker, Lynne O’Donnell, Beryl McDowell and Sheila Ujdur have fun with members of the public while promoting the club’s upcoming exhibition.

Whangārei Patchworkers and Quilters Club members Lynda Parker, Lynne O’Donnell, Beryl McDowell and Sheila Ujdur have fun with members of the public while promoting the club’s upcoming exhibition.

Colour and passion will be sewn-up in an exhibition at Whangārei this weekend.

The Whangārei Patchworkers and Quilters Club is holding its biennial exhibition, the Quilt and Textile Art Extravaganza, at Forum North from Friday to Sunday.

The club has been running for 37 years and many of the 90-plus members have high profiles, with some members working professionally in their art, said club secretary Lynne O’Donnell.

“It was originally a fairly traditional patchwork group but there’s a lot of art involved and creative stitching; it’s not just bed quilts,” she said.

This weekend’s event will feature displays of textile art, including dyed fabric and stitched pictures, plus creative techniques incorporated into quilts, O’Donnell said.