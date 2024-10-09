Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts visited the Far North’s latest solar farm

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director, Northern Advocate·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read
Climate Change Minister Simon Watts recently visited the Pukenui solar farm.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts recently visited the Pukenui solar farm.

The Far North’s latest solar farm, in Pukenui, was visited by Climate Change Minister Simon Watts this week, as the Government continues efforts to reduce climate change impacts.

The solar farm is a joint effort between Far North Solar Farm (FNFS) and Aquila Clean Energy Apac and Watts was there on Tuesday, to see how the facility is progressing.

It’s Northland’s latest large solar farm to be built and is capable of powering up to 2000 homes, and is set to produce electricity early next year, after construction at the Pukenui site started in April.

The Pukenui Solar Farm had its sod turning by then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2021, and construction proper started in April this year.

The solar farm will cover 19 hectares in Lamb Rd, and produce 20.8 megawatts, enough to power the equivalent of 2000 homes. It will have 35,000 solar panels to draw energy from the sun and will create enough renewable electricity to effectively displace about 1635 cars from the country’s roads.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The Government has the goal to double New Zealand’s renewable energy, and we see the energy sector playing a key role in our plan to reduce the impacts of climate change, rebuild the economy, and improve energy security,” Watts said.

New Zealand has a lot to celebrate in renewable energy, however, there is still more that can be done. It’s great to see firsthand what is happening on the ground.”

A spokesperson for the FNSF-Aquila Joint Venture said it was “very meaningful for the team, particularly the workers on-site, to see the interest that the Government is taking in the region and understand firsthand the opportunities and challenges of renewable energy projects such as this”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Pukenui solar farm is progressing well and by the time it is operational, will have made a significant contribution to local employment. Many of the skills gained by the locals during construction will be transferable to other local projects as the renewable energy sector in New Zealand grows.”

Pukenui will be close to finished by the end of the year and switched on early next year.

With the recent announcement of the Meridian solar farm at Marsden Point, Northland is forging ahead as a national leader in solar farm development.

Recently, consent was granted for Meridian’s Ruakākā Solar Farm, which is set to start producing power in 2026.

The 200,000-panel solar farm will be spread over three sites at Marsden Point totalling 172ha, with a peak output of 120 megawatts (MW).

It is expected to produce 150-200 gigawatt-hours (GWh) a year, equivalent to the power use of half the homes in Northland.

Yolisa Tswanya is deputy news director at the Northern Advocate based in Whangārei.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate