“The Government has the goal to double New Zealand’s renewable energy, and we see the energy sector playing a key role in our plan to reduce the impacts of climate change, rebuild the economy, and improve energy security,” Watts said.

New Zealand has a lot to celebrate in renewable energy, however, there is still more that can be done. It’s great to see firsthand what is happening on the ground.”

A spokesperson for the FNSF-Aquila Joint Venture said it was “very meaningful for the team, particularly the workers on-site, to see the interest that the Government is taking in the region and understand firsthand the opportunities and challenges of renewable energy projects such as this”.

“Pukenui solar farm is progressing well and by the time it is operational, will have made a significant contribution to local employment. Many of the skills gained by the locals during construction will be transferable to other local projects as the renewable energy sector in New Zealand grows.”

Pukenui will be close to finished by the end of the year and switched on early next year.

With the recent announcement of the Meridian solar farm at Marsden Point, Northland is forging ahead as a national leader in solar farm development.

Recently, consent was granted for Meridian’s Ruakākā Solar Farm, which is set to start producing power in 2026.

The 200,000-panel solar farm will be spread over three sites at Marsden Point totalling 172ha, with a peak output of 120 megawatts (MW).

It is expected to produce 150-200 gigawatt-hours (GWh) a year, equivalent to the power use of half the homes in Northland.

