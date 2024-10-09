The Far North’s latest solar farm, in Pukenui, was visited by Climate Change Minister Simon Watts this week, as the Government continues efforts to reduce climate change impacts.
The solar farm is a joint effort between Far North Solar Farm (FNFS) and Aquila Clean Energy Apac and Watts was there on Tuesday, to see how the facility is progressing.
It’s Northland’s latest large solar farm to be built and is capable of powering up to 2000 homes, and is set to produce electricity early next year, after construction at the Pukenui site started in April.
The Pukenui Solar Farm had its sod turning by then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2021, and construction proper started in April this year.
The solar farm will cover 19 hectares in Lamb Rd, and produce 20.8 megawatts, enough to power the equivalent of 2000 homes. It will have 35,000 solar panels to draw energy from the sun and will create enough renewable electricity to effectively displace about 1635 cars from the country’s roads.