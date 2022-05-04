May is Chopper Appeal Month and Northlanders can donate towards the Northland Rescue Helicopter service, which had a record 2021.

May is Chopper Appeal Month and Northlanders can donate towards the Northland Rescue Helicopter service, which had a record 2021.

Northland woman Julianne is crediting the Northland Rescue Helicopter with saving her life after she accidentally disturbed a wasps' nest while clearing bush on her rural lifestyle block.

For Julianne (not her real name to protect her privacy) the rescue chopper is a life-saver, so she's getting behind Chopper Appeal Month and wants others to do the same.

New Zealanders are being urged to give generously following a record year for rescue helicopters.

More than 9500 missions were flown nationwide last year, including 1289 missions in the Northland region - a record for the region.

One Northland woman has the quick response of emergency services and the Northland Rescue Helicopter that transported her to Whangārei Hospital to thank for still being here today, after she accidentally disturbed a wasps' nest and was stung multiple times.

"My face, mouth and tongue were swelling, making it hard to breathe, and despite my daughter trying to help me up it was impossible. I was just too weak and so poisoned from the toxicity of the stings. I had never experienced anything like it. I couldn't sit up and it was hard to make sense of what I was saying due to my slurring," Julianne said.

When paramedics arrived, adrenaline was urgently administered as a Northland Rescue Helicopter headed to the property. In hospital, 13 live wasps were found on her head and a handful more in her socks were still stinging her legs. In the weeks that followed, she contended with chronic itching and acute tenderness.

But she has lived to enjoy time with her children, grandchildren, friends and whanau, and is grateful for the care she received that day – from her daughter to Northland's emergency services personnel.

This Friday, Westpac staff around the country will be out and about raising funds for their local rescue helicopter service in the annual fundraising street appeal.

Northland Emergency Services Trust chief executive Craig Gibbons said the public's generosity has helped the trust keep improving the capabilities of its aircraft and crew.

"It's great to see people out exploring our own beautiful country at every opportunity, but it does mean we've seen an increase in people needing our assistance," Gibbons said.

"We rely on donations from the public to keep our Northland Rescue Helicopters in the sky, and we're hugely grateful for everyone who's able to donate over the month of May."

Westpac NZ chief executive Catherine McGrath said rescue helicopter crews are working harder than ever to save lives.

Westpac funds the marketing and administration costs of the Chopper Appeal, as well as distributing all funds raised back to donors' local rescue helicopter trust.

People wanting to make a donation or find out more can visit www.chopperappeal.co.nz.