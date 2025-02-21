Dargaville police have identified three young offenders believed to be involved with a string of burglaries in the town. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police believe they have found three young people allegedly involved in a string of burglaries in the Northland town of Dargaville this week.

The youngest of the alleged offenders was just 11, while the oldest is 15.

The police investigation has been underway since three businesses were targeted on Tuesday, February 18, said Whangārei – Kaipara Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom.

A store on Victoria St had a window smashed and products taken about 2am, while a petrol station and superette were also broken into about the same time.

“We are treating these three burglaries as linked, and have identified three young people allegedly involved,” Nordstrom said.