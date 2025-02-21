Advertisement
Children as young as 11 linked to burglaries in Northland’s Dargaville

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Dargaville police have identified three young offenders believed to be involved with a string of burglaries in the town. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police believe they have found three young people allegedly involved in a string of burglaries in the Northland town of Dargaville this week.

The youngest of the alleged offenders was just 11, while the oldest is 15.

The police investigation has been underway since three businesses were targeted on Tuesday, February 18, said Whangārei – Kaipara Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom.

A store on Victoria St had a window smashed and products taken about 2am, while a petrol station and superette were also broken into about the same time.

“We are treating these three burglaries as linked, and have identified three young people allegedly involved,” Nordstrom said.

“All three, who are aged between 11 and 15 are being referred to Youth Aid.”

Nordstrom acknowledged local staff, who worked quickly to identify those allegedly responsible and work closely with the local community.

Dargaville was likened to the “Wild West” in October, after burglaries, homicides and ram raids.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell visited to alleviate resident fears, which was followed by the promise of 18 new police officers for Northland.

However, in late December the town was hit again when more than $2000 was taken from the Greenways Charitable Trust.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

