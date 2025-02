The Kaipara township of Dargaville was victim to a string of burglaries overnight, following reports of suspicious behaviour. Photo / NZME

18 Feb, 2025 02:22 AM 2 mins to read

Police are investigating after three burglaries were carried out in the Northland township of Dargaville overnight.

Police received a report of a burglary on Victoria St around 2am.

Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said the suspects smashed a window, entered a store and stole a range of products.

He said a service station and superette were broken into during that same period.

Police confirmed they were investigating other reports of suspicious activity in the area.