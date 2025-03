Police said the incident occurred in a driveway around 4.20pm on Monday. Photo / NZME

A child has died following a driveway incident in the Far North.

Police said the incident happened on a driveway on Pupuke Mangapa Rd in Kāeo on Monday around 4.20pm.

The child was taken to a nearby medical centre but died, police said.

They were speaking to family as part of their investigation into the child’s death.