Celebration of culture at Whangārei Primary's first kapa haka festival

Ajima Hanif from Whangārei Primary performs a dance for Diwali. Photo / Tania Whyte

From kapa haka performances and a play about Matariki, to Indian dancing - Whangārei Primary School's He Kakano Tatou festival was a celebration of culture.

The festival, held at Whangārei Primary School on Thursday, was born after other local festivals were cancelled due to Covid-19.

"I thought, let's just do our own one," principal Danny Jewell said.

"It's a great thing for the future anyway so we created our own cultural festival so the kids could showcase their talents and achievements. The name - He Kakano Tatou - is about planting seeds and growing great trees and the start of a new journey."

Jewell said five schools performed; Whangārei Primary School - the hosts, Selwyn Park School from Dargaville, St Francis Xavier Catholic School, Whangārei Intermediate School and Te Horo School from Pipiwai.

"It wasn't just kapa haka, it was definitely a diverse mix of different cultures. We had Te Horo School do a cultural narrative play about Matariki but with funky music, and then I've got an Indian/South African teacher Indira and she did an Indian dance with the young students," he said.

St Francis Xavier School student Isla Ross represents her school. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jewell said it was hard to tell but he believed a crowd of about 200 supporting whānau went along to watch.

"It was a lovely atmosphere. Everyone was really enjoying the performances. What was lovely was to have Whangārei Intermediate who are the older kids which we send to and they showed what we can aspire to," he said.

Whangārei Primary students Lebron Maheno-Edmonds and Cooper Webster perform for Diwali. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jewell said the festival will now be an annual event and he hopes to grow it each year.

"Hopefully we will be the big kapa haka festival in Whangārei," he said.

Whangārei Primary ESOL teacher Julie Hepi performs at the school's He Kakano Tatou festival. Photo / Tania Whyte

Veronica Howe from Te Horo School is a star. Photo / Tania Whyte

Levi Dunn from Te Horo School. Photo / Tania Whyte

Wiremu Henare from Te Horo School plays his part. Photo / Tania Whyte