Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: The importance of vigorous physical activity

Carolyn Hansen
By
5 mins to read
As research uncovers more about the importance of vigorous physical activity we are becoming more understanding about the significance of it. Photo / 123rf

As research uncovers more about the importance of vigorous physical activity we are becoming more understanding about the significance of it. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Research continues to uncover more about the importance of vigorous physical activity in both the prevention of and as a healing medicine for mental and emotional health. When we have physical ill-health, we can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate