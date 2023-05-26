Strength training exercise will tone your muscles, strengthen your bones and lubricate your joints, which means your everyday tasks and activities are easier to do and you do not get too tired. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Are you looking for a little motivation to start or continue an exercise programme?

Research has revealed that even by moderately exercising with the right programme, we can slow ageing and look younger. One particular study followed twins and there was a 10-year age difference between those who exercise regularly and those who did not. Adults who do exercise are biologically younger than those people who are sedentary.

Here are some of the benefits that a proper exercise programme that contains mostly strength training exercise can provide:

1) More ‘growth and repair’ hormones. We all have growth hormone in our bodies but by age 20 the levels are already decreasing and lead to the rigours of ageing such as a loss of muscle, bone and strength, declining energy levels, saggy skin and an increasing waistline. Vigorous activity is the mechanism that stimulates the release of this “fitness hormone” keeping your strength, vigour, vitality and youthfulness.

2) Increase the tone of your entire body inside and out. Strength training exercise will tone your muscles, strengthen your bones and lubricate your joints, which means that your everyday tasks and activities are easier to do and you do not get so tired. You will have more energy to enjoy “fun” things in your life.

3) Increase energy levels. When you begin your muscle toning exercise programme, you may feel a little tired, but it will soon fade as your body gets used to the new activity and you will start benefiting from more energy and “get up and go”. People who exercise regularly report an energy increase that made them feel younger and they also slept better. They also felt more alert and experienced clearer thinking.





4) Flatten and control your midsection. If your metabolism (your body’s engine) is not functioning properly you are likely to put on weight which will show up as an increased waist measurement. This exposes an adult to increased health risks so by exercising you will speed up your metabolism so it can burn up the food you eat for energy, so it does not get stored as fat.

5) You will experience better overall health. Regular proper exercise can give you more years in your life and, more importantly, give you more life in your years. But the exercise has to work your muscular system. Low-intensity activities like walking or gardening are all part of an active lifestyle, but you still need a proper programme as well if you wish for a higher quality of life.

When your body is strong it becomes more disease resistant and the older you get the more you need this as age combined with a no-exercise lifestyle is a recipe for illness that could well lead to an early death. Do not wait another day, get yourself started on your exercise programme at your local gym or fitness centre and start the process of feeling and looking younger than you really are. You will never ever regret it.

– Carolyn Hansen is co-owner Anytime Fitness