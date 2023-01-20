Carolyn Hansen: Reaping the invisible benefits of exercise

Some of the invisible benefits of exercise are better concentration, mood enhancement, and decreased levels of stress and anxiety. Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

Many people start an exercise program looking to see changes to their physical appearance – weight loss, less body fat, firmer and more toned muscles, improved heart health and so on.

But there are many more health benefits from exercise that you cannot see. These ‘invisible’, often hidden benefits are just as important, if not more so, than the strictly visual ones.

In fact, one recent study found that while many people began a fitness program to lose weight and improve their physical appearance, they continued to exercise because of the way it made them feel.

Some of the benefits to a person’s wellbeing that are not immediately obvious are enhanced overall health, better brain function and improved memory, a healthier body image, slower ageing, a reduced risk of disease, and, above all – exercise makes you more sane and happier. It helps reduce emotional stress, uplifts your mood and keeps you happy.

Chances are, if you ask a successful exerciser why they do it, they will likely say “because it makes me feel good”. Hands-down, the most successful exercisers do it for the mental and emotional benefits, and the very good news is those benefits are often instantaneous.

Exercise is THE most effective brain exercise, bar none, and is the best thing you can do for your brain in terms of mood, memory, and learning. Even 10 minutes of activity changes your brain chemistry in a positive way. As the brain is the central control unit for your body, it is of huge importance to keep it healthy and functioning optimally.

By increasing oxygen and nutrient-rich blood flow to the brain, it helps improve mental cognition and the ability to focus. Exercise actually creates new brain cells and improves the brain circuitry, which influences our ability to think and to remember things.

Other positive changes include better concentration, mood enhancement, decreased levels of stress and anxiety, more creativeness, and better problem-solving and decision-making abilities - all scientifically proven benefits of exercise.

As action creates motivation, when you exercise regularly you are also creating higher levels of self-esteem and self-confidence, especially when you start to improve your appearance and body shape or you reach your desired body weight.

These visible benefits create a strong drive and motivation to continue to be active and reward your body, so the cycle is self-perpetuating. When you feel better within yourself, you make better choices about other lifestyle habits, too.

Your higher motivation levels will allow you to enjoy exercise, and this in turn will make it difficult for you to stop exercising. If you do skip physical activity, this can result in a feeling of restlessness as your body and mind yearn for it.

This is the point where it goes beyond ‘something you do’ to ‘something you become’. It’s a shame many people quit well before they reach this point, as it really does become easy and effortless after that point is reached and a habit is built. It helps when you realise that good habits are just as addictive as bad habits, and far more rewarding.

Many people cling to their bad habits because they are comfortable and familiar. But if you can allow yourself the freedom to adopt new and better habits, they will eventually feel just as good - if not better - than the old ones, and carry greater health benefits for you in the long-term.

So, think of your exercise program as providing many invisible benefits, as well as the expected visible ones. It can make you feel less worried about your problems, and help you feel better about yourself and more in control of your health and your life.

Now that is really something to be very happy about.

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.