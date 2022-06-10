Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Our connection to nature is part of who we are

6 minutes to read
Feeding the birds or any local animal that poses no danger, is another great way to bond on a more intimate level with her creations. Photo / Getty Images

Feeding the birds or any local animal that poses no danger, is another great way to bond on a more intimate level with her creations. Photo / Getty Images

Carolyn Hansen
By
Carolyn Hansen

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION

We, as humans, are a product of evolution. Part mineral, plant and animal, we are a child of Mother Earth. As her child, we look directly to her as our source of nourishment and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei