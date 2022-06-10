Carolyn Hansen: Our connection to nature is part of who we are

Feeding the birds or any local animal that poses no danger, is another great way to bond on a more intimate level with her creations. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

We, as humans, are a product of evolution. Part mineral, plant and animal, we are a child of Mother Earth. As her child, we look directly to her as our source of nourishment and growth, as our source of energy and life.

Even before birth, she is a good attentive mother as she cradles us gently in a "sea of life-giving water," tying us directly to her empowering energy and nourishment, the same way minerals, plants and animals grow and thrive when connected to her.

When two natural forces magically join, our first cell ignites and comes to life. Once multiplied, this single cell goes on to create our heart and our own personal rhythm, our heartbeat, springs into action and we are electrically alive. All other cells within our body are multiples of this first single cell, therefore, all cells contain the original electric force and energy of life.

Once born, it is our initial gasp of fresh air, offered freely to every soul, that stirs us from limp and lifeless to alive and conscious. It is this omnipotent energy that expands our lungs and creates our unique breathing rhythm (15-40 breaths a minute). Without it, there is no life.

Mother Nature never stops. She continually bathes and nourishes the Earth with her elements of fresh air, sunshine and rain. The soil implanted with her seedlings and our nurturing love provides abundant, healthy food choices that energise and sustain both our bodies and our minds.

We breathe in her air, drink her liquid water crystals and grow amazing bodies and minds from the plants/nutrients she generously provides. We are Mother Earth's child. She is made of star-stuff; therefore, we are star-stuff and directly connected to the Universe itself.

So if we are her children and intimately connected to nature, why don't we show more reverence for her? Why do we choose to spend energy harming the very source of life itself when we should be expressing gratitude for her gift of life and working with her to expand and heal her life-giving elements rather than destroying and depleting them?

Often our daily habits become so automatic that we unconsciously cut ourselves off from the natural world, from our deep connection to Mother Nature, our own Mother Earth.

We forget that she gave us life and our lives still depend on her. This disconnect not only causes her harm but in the end harms us in the process because what affects Mother Earth affects us all.

We are "one and the same star-stuff." We cannot heal as humans and sustain life on this beautiful planet until we align with Mother Nature, continually nurturing the source that gives us life, Mother Earth.

And that journey begins and ends with us. On a personal level, we each play a role in this grand drama, for every one of us represents a piece of the magnificent puzzle called life.

Opportunities to strengthen our bond with Mother Earth are all around us. Beyond adopting a healthy emotional and mental attitude towards nature and expressing gratitude for the things we currently take for granted, such as the air we breathe, there are other conscious things we can do to help heighten our connection and our bond with nature.

Mother Earth, her crystals and minerals offer healing powers. But it's up to us to put the time and energy into understanding how these things work. Feeding the birds, or any local animal that poses no danger, is another great way to bond on a more intimate level with her creations. Listening to and identifying their specific sounds and melodies aligns us with their energy. When extending this type of nurturing we may soon find a curious one sniffing at our heels, for all things respond to love.

Since our bodies are at least 70 per cent water, a trip to the ocean is beneficial in many ways. The sound of powerful waves as they pound the surf offers mental, emotional and even physical cleansing if we imagine these waves rushing through our bodies, replacing pain, and suffering with nature's healing forces of love.

The body benefits from and feels the healing effects that negative ions from sand, sea and natural salts provide. So, wiggling our toes and digging deep into the sand or swimming in the salty ocean not only creates a bond between us and Mother Nature but is an exercise in healing.

Strengthening our bond with nature would not be complete without a hike in the forest. Many trees are ancient, having lived longer than any of us. We must thank them for their canopy of shade, the oxygen they provide us, the shelters they build for us, and the beauty they surround us with.

Lastly, grounding - or earthing, as it is sometimes called - is the most powerful thing we can do to increase our "electrical connection" to Mother Earth and her energy.

The more body we can put in direct contact with Earth, the more we benefit.

Our ancient ancestors connected naturally and benefited from Earth's energy because they ran barefoot and even slept on the ground. But modern materials such as plastic and rubber often used on the soles of our shoes have stolen much of our earlier earthly connection.

Now we need to be more conscious of this powerful connection so that we can take advantage of the surface electrons/energy she so freely transfers to our bodies when we are in direct contact with her. These electrons act as antioxidants, neutralising damaging free radicals and reducing inflammation.

Our bodies and our minds recognise and react with joy to all Earthly sensations and creations because we are one with them. Every effort we make to embrace nature reconnects us on a deep level with Mother Earth in the same way an empathetic conversation connects us on a deep level with other humans.

"In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." John Muir

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner Anytime Fitness