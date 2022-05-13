Carolyn Hansen: Minimalism: Live your best with less

Movement is mandatory - the body is not meant to be idle for extended periods of time. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

The 21st century has launched and continues to launch many industries, including the health and fitness industry, into booming enterprises on a global scale.

Tremendous amounts of time and money are spent in this and related fields, unfortunately much of it dangerously pushing fad/star diets, unnecessary added supplements and strange "miracle-gadgets."

Quick fixes for fat/weight loss issues, gimmicks that change the shape of the body, potions and lotions that magically remove wrinkles and vibrating machines that eliminate the stubborn fat we've been trying to lose for years in just a few short weeks, are consistently thrown in our faces. These come via printed ads/TV shows and audio/videos as professional marketers hope to catch us in a "weak vanity-moment."

Even our private driving space is suddenly interrupted by eye-catching billboard advertising subtly bombarding our subconscious as we drive by.

This type of overwhelming health and fitness information relentlessly crashing our space and our senses is mentally detrimental and, for the most part, ends up paralysing most of us into non-action rather than motivating us into action.

Suddenly the initial excitement and determination felt about getting healthier – mentally and physically stronger - turns into a money-consuming "highway of no return" rather than the well-lit pathway to "stellar health" we seek.

Overcomplicating any plan of action is the first step toward defeat and this is where the idea of "minimalism" shines.

Minimalism is all about losing the distractive, excess clutter that accumulates in our lives and shifting our focus primarily to experiences and how we feel rather than the external possessions we crave. "It's about consciously promoting things that bring us joy and the intentional removal of those that do not."

Minimalism is not a new term. It has, however, continued to gain popularity as ongoing life-science studies and research reveal one basic underlying truth – that we are "in charge" and primarily responsible for the status of our overall mental and physical well-being.

For minimalists, quality not quantity is what matters. Whatever possessions grace a minimalist's lifestyle are there to serve a distinct purpose/reason. All distractions are readily removed.

This healthy philosophy and simplistic type of living has crossed over into many aspects of our lives including health and fitness. When it comes to health and fitness, minimalism follows the same rules – ridding our lives of the objects and possessions that weigh us down in favour of those that really count.

Some call it "using time and energy wisely."

What we eat/consume and the amount of exercise/movement our bodies get are the two most important daily lifestyle habits that contribute to or subtract from the status of our well-being.

Both profit immensely when guided by minimalist philosophy.

Diet:

Processed food - Eliminating most if not all processed type foods from our diet. Eating empty calories adds unwanted fat not nutrients, over complicating our body's nutritional needs. To simplify things, we need to make our calories count.

Nutrient dense diet – We need to remove the false narrative about nutrition being complicated. Nutrition is not complicated if we focus on "live foods" – the variety of fruits and vegetables Mother Nature provides us (local is best) along with nuts, whole grains, seeds, beans, fresh fish, grass-fed beef/meats and organic dairy/eggs.

Opt for nutrient, dense foods that supply our bodies with the nutrients needed to grow and thrive and eliminate preservatives and add-ins.

Dedicating a cheat day once a week to indulge in and enjoy a favourite not-so-healthy treat is a critical piece of staying the course. Balance is much more important to our psyche than extremes of black and white and cheat days give us the wriggle room our psyche seeks.

That little window of "cheating time" may be the one thing that keeps us on the "straight and narrow" when it comes to a minimalist diet of healthy choices over unhealthy ones.

Intermittent fasting – a relatively new trend that is working fat-loss wonders for many people. Just the word "fasting" scares many off, however it is easier to implement than one might think. In place of three meals daily are two meals spaced out approximately eight hours apart, leaving at least 16 hours of fasting time (liquids such as water and herbal tea can be consumed during that time).

Many people find skipping breakfast works best but this type of fasting can and should be adopted to fit personal needs. If skipping breakfast does not seem ideal for your scheduled activities, then adjust the timing and skip a different meal.

The idea is to get that extended fasting time of 16 hours or more in.

Exercise –

Movement is mandatory - the body is not meant to be idle for extended periods of time. Although our modern lives have us running in different directions mentally and physically, and it seems as though there is not time enough to devote to a decent work-out, if we apply the philosophy of minimalism to our work-outs, just as we did our diets, the problem solves itself.

Minimalist workouts are a growing trend for a valid reason – they focus on utilising a variety of muscles in a short amount of time, making them the perfect "modernised" work-out for those short on time.

Results of recent studies confirm that 12 minutes of high-intensity exercise done correctly can produce the same physiological benefits as longer, sustained type endurance exercises. In other words – it has a great "return on investment!"

The right high-intensity minimalist routine hits all major muscle groups, gets our hearts pumping and helps clear our heads of catastrophic thinking, all in a short period of time.

Creating a fitness/minimalist routine that fits our personal lifestyles is not hard nor complicated, because big movements are king in minimalist training, with the focus often on deadlifts, squats, pull-ups or rows, push-ups, lunging, balance, twisting and extending. For those that love the camaraderie of a gym, minimalist workouts are abundant via classes or available equipment.

However, minimalist routines can be accomplished in the comfort of our homes as well.

There are multiple versions of minimalist exercises linked together as a "done for you and ready to adopt" exercise routine found by a quick search on the internet. Lack of knowledge is not a valid excuse anymore.

Minimalist philosophy is about using energy wisely. When it comes to health and fitness, it is about embracing and adopting a healthier diet and using our time wisely when it comes to exercising.

This healthy simplistic/minimalist type philosophy rewards us with the "biggest bang for our buck" when it comes to our time, our health and our longevity.

Carolyn Hansen is the co-owner of Anytime Fitness