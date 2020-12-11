Carolyn Hansen: Momentum and motivation equal success

Once you get this great and mighty force called momentum working for you, one success follows the other, says Carolyn Hansen. Photo / Getty Images

The energy of success is high, so high in fact, that just basking in the presence of those who have achieved high levels of it can be enough to energise you for a while. Just like an energising bunny! Unfortunately, it is a temporary fix.

If you take time to observe those around you, your highly successful friends, associates and entrepreneurs, you'll notice there's a few things they all have in common, a few traits and habits they all share.

The first and most obvious shared trait that oozes is the high level of energy they exhibit and enjoy.

These high achievers are not lazy. This high energy level demands movement. Whether they are setting new goals, reflecting about a project they are working on or actively setting it up, they are hustling, moving and shaking the world around them. They have way too much to accomplish to be sitting around.

In other words, success is a high energy level that demands attention. But its rewards are unmatched.

Where do these high achievers get all this energy? They seem able to tap into a secret vault that not only catapults them to success and but keeps them rolling.

In fact, they seem to be able to tap into an energy level that, for the most part, most of us only enjoy when we rise to our highest occasions. And, that's what separates the "men from the boys".

All habits and behaviours need to line up with what we desire to achieve in life (our goals), writes Carolyn Hansen. Photo / Getty Images

The difference between enjoying high levels of energy on occasion and living it continuously is the difference between mediocrity and grand success.

What is this secret vault they've discovered and continually tap into? Momentum. Success is always driven by momentum.

When defining momentum think in terms of the domino effect, because that's what it is.

Once you get this great and mighty force working for you, one success follows the other just as one domino tapped will tap all the others in succession using its own momentum!

Momentum is the key element to success - and high achievers know this. Tap into this power and make use of its energy.

Scientifically you can look to Isaac Newton's first law of motion when defining momentum: "objects tend to stay in motion unless acted upon by an outside force".

Apply this law to your life. Whether you're looking to shift your business or personal/relationships, improve your mental attitude towards self-love, create and enjoy a healthier diet or sculpt the body of your dreams, building and sustaining momentum is the key element that not only gets you there, but keeps you there.

And, that brings up the next obvious law.

"Objects at rest remain at rest unless acted upon by an outside force."

Momentum is a force and needs energy to stay in motion or it extinguishes itself. Once extinguished, all the power gained is lost. The engine has shut down.

That means in order to move forward in the same direction, we must start the motor again and it's always harder to start the engine than to just keep it running.

Action is what drives momentum and momentum is what drives action, so, from a more practical side, momentum is "a force gained through motion or by a series of actions".

How often have you heard a coach or mentor say, "just do it!" They know the value of momentum and know "where there is motion there is momentum".

As powerful as momentum is, however, sometimes the smallest of obstacles can impede its progress and block its flow the same way a rolling snowball can be torn apart by small rocks in its path.

It must be nurtured and treated with respect. We must feed it the necessary ingredients to grow and keep obstacles out of its path if we are to enjoy and sustain its power.

We'd be wise to start building this perpetual type of energy and a good place to start is to reflect on our daily habits and behaviours.

All habits and behaviours need to line up with what we desire to achieve in life (our goals in life). If our habits work against our goals, momentum will be elusive and non-existent.

Discipline, itself, is a key force towards building and sustaining momentum.

Once we have proper habits in place that support our deepest desires, it is disciplined repetition (continual movement) that fuels it.

Flex your muscle and discipline yourself to "show up". Or, "just do it".

The more you do any task, the easier it becomes and soon the magic force of momentum takes the reigns for you and keeps you rolling towards your goals.

You'll get into a type of rhythm and flow that makes each task going forward easier to do.

As a force, momentum gets a nice boost of energy with each goal we meet along the way. Hit your goals consistently and watch your energy levels, your motivation and your momentum soar!

• Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.