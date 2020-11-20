Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Experts confirm working out, upbeat moods, and happiness are linked

6 minutes to read

Life is short - let's get the most out of every minute and have as much fun as we can, says Carolyn Hansen. Photo / Getty Images

Carolyn Hansen
By:

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.

Sometimes the greatest gifts come in the smallest of packages. Exercise is one of those. Even small amounts of exercise have enormous effects on our moods and our levels of happiness and both exercise and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.