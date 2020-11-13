Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Gym membership – ticket to healthier, happier, hotter you

5 minutes to read

The gym is a one stop shop for all health, happiness and longevity, writes Carolyn Hansen. Photo / Getty Images

Carolyn Hansen
By:

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.

There are a few basic needs that most of us, as humans, require to live a long, healthy, fulfilling life.

Health is number one because without it, everything else suffers.

Happiness is second, because without

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.