Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: The mind - biggest obstacle to exercise, fitness routine

6 minutes to read

Challenge your fixed and distorted mental hurdles/excuses to avoid fitness or gym time and you will feel so good, you'll want to keep that feeling going. Photo / Getty Images

Carolyn Hansen
By:

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.

With social media posts expounding the benefits of exercise and fitness apps readily available that both educate and train, a higher percentage of the population worldwide better understands the importance that exercise plays as the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.