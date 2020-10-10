Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Courage a 'character-muscle' that needs to be used

6 minutes to read

Just as a toned and strong body takes hours of dedicated practise, repetition and challenge, so too does our character muscle of courage, writes Carolyn Hansen. Photo / Getty Images

Carolyn Hansen
By:

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.

To be authentic, to express and live as the person we truly are in our heart, takes courage. Courage is not a trait given to a few select or random individuals at birth while denying

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.