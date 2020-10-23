Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Fasting and exercise drives down insulin levels; results are like magic

5 minutes to read

Exercising on an empty stomach is great for fat loss, says Carolyn Hansen. Photo / Getty Images

Carolyn Hansen
By:

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.

A relatively new, popular workout strategy is being adopted by those interested in getting more for their workout buck and it is busting tired, old, worn-out beliefs.

In the past, most of us were taught

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.