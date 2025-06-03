Advertisement
Car hits power pole in Whangārei, more than 1300 households briefly without power

Power was out for more than 1300 households on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and brought down power lines. Photo / Supplied

More than 1300 households were left in the dark for a short period on Sunday after a car hit a power pole in Whangārei.

Police said the single occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after the crash on Kamo Road.

Northpower

