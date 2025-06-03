When Northpower crews arrived, they found the pole was supplying just two households and was not a main network pole.
Power was restored to the feeder and majority of households within half an hour.
The spokeswoman said two households that were directly supplied by the pole were without power for eight-and-a-half hours while the pole was repaired.
Police said they were on the scene for about two hours.
The Advocate understands a cordon was in place while power was restored.
Northpower said the driver would be billed for the cost of restoration.
