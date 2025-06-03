Power was out for more than 1300 households on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and brought down power lines. Photo / Supplied

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Power was out for more than 1300 households on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and brought down power lines. Photo / Supplied

More than 1300 households were left in the dark for a short period on Sunday after a car hit a power pole in Whangārei.

Police said the single occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after the crash on Kamo Road.

Northpower said it was notified by Fire and Emergency New Zealand that a car had hit a pole and power lines were down at 7.13pm near the entrance to Graham Rd.

“Our control room isolated the feeder, and this meant just over 1300 customers were without power,” a spokeswoman said.

The outage impacted Kensington, south to Alexander Street in Whangārei, and to lower Tikipunga.