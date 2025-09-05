The weather at Whananaki was serene during this week's commemoration of the Capitaine Bougainville tragedy - a marked contrast to the storm 50 years ago that claimed 16 of the freighter's crew and passengers. Photo / Sarah Curtis
Towering waves tore Captain Jean-Raymond Thomas’s family from his grasp in 1975, during one of Northland’s worst maritime tragedies.
This week, the Frenchman returned to New Zealand for a commemorative gathering to mark the demise 50 years ago of his command ship the freighter Capitaine Bougainville and 16 ofits crew and passengers.
At 3.40am on September 3, 1975, Thomas gave word to his eight passengers and 29 crew to abandon ship after a fire sparked by the storm, broke out in the engine room and began engulfing the vessel.
Philippa’s body was one of seven that were never recovered.
About 150 people attended the commemorative service this week, including descendants of those involved in the disaster, local residents, Whangārei’s mayor, and emergency services personnel.
Whananaki School principal Shaun Te Pania spoke of the importance of keeping the memory alive. Stories like this grounded communities and built empathy to be passed on to future generations.
Wearing a Māori cloak gifted to him at the first commemoration in 1976, Thomas told the crowd how the place that had taken so much from him had also become the place where he was “reborn”.
Survivors who had reached the shore before him were guided through the darkness by the beacon-like glow of a single candle burning at one of only two houses on the hill at that time: the home of Ani Mihi Maki-Cross’ who had lit the candle so her 4-year-old grand-daughter could find her way to the toilet.
Thomas, who had staggered ashore alone, broken, and exhausted, stayed several weeks with Maki-Cross. He needed his mother but she was in France so Maki-Cross, he said, became his Māori mother.
The two formed a deep bond that endured across oceans until she died in 1995 but continues today among their wider families.
“I was a grown man, but at that time in your life, when you’re nearly destroyed and in so much agony, you need your mother,” he said.
“I had been through the agony of my ship, my crew, my family — and my own agony. I was still surviving, but I didn’t know what state I was in.
“But she knew. For days and days, she stayed near me and found the words to heal my wounds. She was very special. I don’t know if she had studied psychology, but she didn’t need to — she found the right words.”
Four years later, he met his wife Francoise. They had three sons and now have grandchildren.
At the commemorative service, Thomas said the years had passed, but as he stood beside the memorial monument looking out on that day’s calm ocean, his memories of how different it was during that violent storm 50 years ago were vivid — “as if it was only yesterday”.
He was grateful the local community continued to commemorate the tragedy and that his own children also knew the story well.
“Six years ago, my son and his family were here, and I know they will come again. He’s now part of the Whananaki story, and the story will carry on within my family’s story,” Thomas said.
The monument, he said, was not just a marker to visit occasionally and remember those who perished, but a spiritual anchor that can be seen from the sea.
“When we are gone and this monument still stands, it will say to the ocean: you are beautiful, you attract me with your deep blue waters — but I know also that you are sometimes furious… you can be a killer.”
