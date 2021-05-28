Cancer Society's Rebecca Gilbert urges whanau/friends to support smokefree plan

Rebecca Gilbert says many of her whanau and friends died from lung cancer, breast cancer, diabetes and heart diseases, and the majority were smokers, or smokers who had given up too late.

Opinion

I've spent most of my life entrenched in a community of smoking, from my whanau and friends to social groups and workmates. It was pleasurable, soothing, social and I loved smoking with my whanau community. It's no wonder smoking became our social norm.



When New Zealand talks about its Smokefree 2025 goal, what we really mean is the reducing rate of smoking among Māori (currently 31 per cent) and Pacific people (22 per cent). As a Māori woman who smoked, I fell into the hardest-to-budge category, of 35 per cent current smokers.

From my teenage years onwards, every social occasion followed a pattern. If we were celebrating, I would prepare by making sure I had a new packet of cigarettes and new lighter to take to the event, and a spare packet for later. I didn't think of the health risks; I was excited to be with my whānau on a special occasion. It was about whanaungatanga and cigarettes were part of the experience.

When it was a sad gathering, such as a death or illness, I'd prepare by doubling the number of packets. There'd be one to have on me, with another new lighter, and a couple of packets to throw in the glovebox of my car. At those times, cigarettes felt like a comfort blanket for my whanau and I.

Smoking cigarettes calmed and soothed the mind, stabilising insecurity when the loss was so great. This is what the nicotine addiction does for every puff you take.

It wasn't just about gatherings; cigarettes were always there.

My "leaving the house or office" ritual was to check my purse for keys, smokes, lighter, wallet and phone before I walked out the door. How many can relate to that?

Tobacco is deeply rooted in our post-colonisation experience. Decades of clever marketing convinced us to let cigarettes into our lives, and a lack of industry regulation kept feeding our addiction.

The tobacco companies got richer, and we became sick. Many of my whanau and friends died from lung cancer, breast cancer, diabetes and heart diseases, and the majority were smokers, or smokers who had given up too late.

Despite never being a heavy smoker, tobacco's influence on me led to a respiratory illness and a heart condition. My smoking caused the onset of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and then atrial fibrillation (an erratic heartbeat) all before I hit the age of 50.

I no longer smoke. Leaving the cigarettes behind completely was the result of new health and employment ventures, including joining the Cancer Society to work in health promotion. This is my opportunity to influence, to loosen the grip of the tobacco industry on my whanau and my community.

Right now, we have an opportunity to help our country kick the habit. New Zealanders are being asked for their feedback on the Government's proposed Smokefree 2025 Action Plan, which includes measures such as reducing where cigarettes can be sold, raising the age of purchase to create a smoke-free generation, and reducing the amount of nicotine in cigarettes so they are no longer addictive.

These are bold, game-changing proposals. The evidence shows this is what it will take to reach the goal of a smoke-free nation – now the Government wants to know if we're on board.

So, are you?

Smoking rates have declined overall, and that's a tremendous achievement for successful quitters, hopefully guided and supported by wonderful smoking cessation practitioners. But this alone will not get us to our goal of Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 and beyond. Half a million New Zealanders still smoke daily. About 13 die every day as a result.

The Smokefree Plan is a chance to save lives. It signals a desire to end our deadly relationship with tobacco. Backing this plan is how we support whanau who want to quit, protect Papatūānuku and, more importantly, protecting our mokopuna now and in the generations to come from this Ngārara or monster called tobacco.

Provide your feedback on the proposals until May 31 and show your support for one of the plan's key measures by signing the Cancer Society petition. Come on whanau – have your say while you have the chance.

Dedicated to my dear friend Iris Tomuri-Dinsdale who passed away on May 9, Mothers Day 2021, from lung and brain cancer. Moe mai ra taku tuahine Moe mai ra.

• Rebecca Gilbert is acting health promotion manager, Cancer Society Auckland Northland.