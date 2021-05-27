Northland news in brief: Flooding causes power cut; and pair accused of bashing elderly woman in court

Coastal inundation at Whananaki North yesterday forced Northpower to cut power as a safety precaution.

Northpower implemented a power outage in Whananaki North as a safety precaution while they assessed tidal flooding in the area yesterday. Parts of Whananaki North Rd, Rockell Rd and Matapiko Rd had their power switched off due to flooding in the area shortly after 9am for almost two hours. Northpower were able to restore the power in stages.

Crash fatality

One person has died and three others were injured after a serious crash in Kaiwaka yesterday. A truck and a car crashed about 5km south of Kaiwaka township at 1.40pm, closing State Highway 1 for several hours. One person was seriously injured and two people are in a moderate condition. The Serious Crash Unit is investigating. St John dispatched a Northland Rescue Helicopter, two ambulances, a Primary Response in Medical Emergencies (Prime) doctor, and a first response unit to the scene. Northland police and the Kaiwaka Volunteer Fire Brigade also attended. The death took Northland's road toll for 2021 to 17.

Good dog owners

The Far North District Council has launched a three-month campaign aimed at encouraging responsible dog ownership. The bilingual campaign includes social media posts, pre-movie advertising at the Cathay Cinema in Kerikeri and a newsletter that will be posted out with dog registration notices

Remanded in custody

Two women accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly Whangārei woman when she stopped her car have been further remanded in custody. Shalia Leaf, 20, and Megan Clarke, 27, are facing one charge of aggravated robbery in relation to an incident on the evening of May 13. The woman, in her 80s, was driving into a property in Tikipunga when a white station wagon overtook her and stopped suddenly about 9.50pm. The passenger of that vehicle allegedly got out and approached her car, unlocked it through the window, and assaulted her before fleeing with her handbag. The woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries. Leaf and Clarke first appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Saturday and again on Wednesday. They will re-appear on Monday next week.

Surf lifesaving awards

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) will be honouring its best and bravest again on July 17. The annual Awards of Excellence have received a record number of nominations seeking recognition in close to 40 awards. The evening also honours club members with long-service awards and life memberships. Northern lifeguards rescued 148 people during the 2020-21 patrolled season and intervened to avoid beachgoers getting into difficulty nearly 26,000 times. Lifeguards also administered first-aid to 730 individuals over the course of the 93,000 hours patrolled.

Funeral for crash victim

The funeral for a Northland man killed in a two-vehicle crash near Dargaville last week will be held this Saturday. Family and friends of Cyril John Martin, from Dargaville, will gather at the Dargaville Boating Club at 1pm to celebrate the life of the much-loved 67-year-old. Martin died at the scene of a fatal crash on State Highway 14 in the small rural community of Tangiteroria around 5.20pm on May 21. His death has been referred to the coroner.