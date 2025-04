A video posted to social media showed smoke billowing from the park to Te Pūkenga NorthTec next door.

Smoke could be seen billowing across Raumanga on Monday afternoon during a fully involved cabin fire. Photo / Supplied

A voice could be heard telling people to “get out of the smoke” over the top of the sound of a fire alarm.

A NorthTec spokeswoman said a classroom on the campus chose to self-evacuate because of the smoke.

A fire investigator will look into the cause of the blaze.

Otaika Accommodation Park was unavailable for comment.

