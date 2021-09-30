Building Act allows for certain DIY without permit, Northlander says

Ian Beattie is willing to tutor homeowners free of charge to undertake building projects and what's permitted under the revelant laws. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A retired licensed building practitioner is offering free tutorials to Northlanders wishing to undertake their own building projects but lacks familiarity with the relevant laws.

Ian Beattie, of Hikurangi, said a lot of DIY homeowners were unaware Section 45.5 of the Building Act 2004 allowed them to build their own homes and sheds with the unpaid assistance of suitably knowledgeable and experienced family and friends.

Such a move, he said, saved exorbitant costs of obtaining plans and building consents and councils' insistence on employing licensed building practitioners (LBP).

"As a well-qualified but retired licensed building practitioner in both design and construction, I am willing to 'befriend' any homeowner to help them design and produce suitable plans and specifications which includes all of those fiddly bits, like bracing schedules and weathertight risk matrix."

He said he wouldn't charge for his time but people could offer him a koha to help cover travelling expenses.

Beattie said the requirements for owner designers and builders were far less onerous than that required for commercial developments and did not require the involvement of any LBPs.

Homeowners still needed electricians, plumbers, and gas fitters where required but much of the preparation work could be undertaken themselves, he said.

Beattie is at present helping a family friend do up a relocated house in Kaipara and said that, on average, a homeowner could save between $20,000 and $30,000 in labour cost if they were helped fee-free by knowledgeable family and friends.

"We're training a bunch of one-trick ponies. The other day, I saw 17 people assembling a kitset when it could have been done by two people only," he said.

Beattie said he didn't know how much demand there was for the service he was offering but said he could well understand the frustration people may have experienced with building controls.

"However, you can readily convert your existing building project to an 'owner builder' process by simply filling out a statutory declaration of your 'owner designer and builder' status.

"Having a life-long career in construction and also a stint as a secondary school teacher, I am prepared to tutor homeowners on the intricacies of all aspects of design and building and also assist with the requirement of the Building Act in regards to the necessary inspections and eventual gaining of a code compliance certificate."

Beattie can be contacted on 09 4339780.