Budget 2021: Northland's health experts want more detail on funding

General manager of Whakawhiti Ora Pai, Dr Errol Murray, says the "devil is in the detail" in regard to yesterday's Budget. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Government has allocated $486 million over the next four years towards reforming Aotearoa's health system.

"The minister always said the injection into the health sector would come in next year's Budget, after the structure has been set up," said chairman of Mahitahi Hauora, Geoff Milner (Ngāti Pōrou).

While health sector leaders from throughout the region welcomed the announcements, they were eager to read the fine print and see exactly where the money was going to be spent. As part of the reforms, $98m was allocated towards setting up a Māori Health Authority, which will have an initial commissioning budget of $127m to develop kaupapa Māori services that meet Māori needs.

"We've got to make sure that it is used to make an impact on Māori health instead of just propping up structures," said general manager of Whakawhiti Ora Pai, Dr Errol Murray (Te Aupouri, Ngāti Kurī, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa, Ngāi Takoto).

"How is this going to improve access for people up here in the Far North? How is it going to give them quicker access to specialists? Or to see a GP or nurse for a consult? These are the questions that remain."

District health boards (DHBs) were also set to receive an additional $2.7 billion in support over four years, with the Northland DHB receiving a boost of $54m. Despite the announcement of additional funding, some leaders were questioning whether or not it was enough.

Deputy leader of the Opposition and National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti is concerned about several aspects of the 2021 Budget. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"They'll have to decide if that's enough to keep the lights on … Across all DHBs, they got $650m, last year they got $980m, that's a 30 per cent decrease and the costs have gone up," said deputy leader of the Opposition and National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti.

Alongside his criticism of funding for the DHBs, Reti was also concerned about the almost half-billion-dollar restructure costs, as well as the Government's ability to deliver an adequate national health IT system – towards which $516m has been allocated - and to successfully establish locality networks. Reti also said that he had little confidence the Government would deliver on its promise to build a new hospital in Whangārei.

"I'm seeing nothing in the Budget that's giving me confidence that there's any money being put aside for new builds," said Reti.

"Tell me one health outcome that is going to be better as a result of this restructure and the half a billion dollars that is going to pay for that … No one even knows what a health locality is."

Meanwhile, almost $400m over the next four years had been allocated towards disability support services. The money would be spent on ensuring disabled people lived with dignity and had the quality of life that is expected for all New Zealanders.

"It sounds promising but the detail is what's important … It may well be a small drop in the bucket. It will be interesting to see what it's going towards," said Wilkinson.