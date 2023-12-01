Voyager 2023 media awards
Bubble man Eran Backler heads to Northland

6 mins to read
Trained as a performing arts and PE teacher as well as an actor, Eran Backler's career turning point came when he was travelling through Germany and saw a man blowing bubbles in the street

Jodi Bryant catches up with the “Highland Joker”, a world-leading bubble extraordinaire, before his Whangārei show.

If somebody had told former teacher Eran Backler he’d one day be making a living out of blowing bubbles,

