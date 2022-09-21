The old Kaitaia PAK'nSAVE site and supermarket building, soon to be demolished thanks to a transfer of ownership from Foodstuffs North Island to Far North Holding Limited. Photo/Myjanne Jensen

It's one of the most controversial sites in the Far North and today the Northland Age can finally reveal an update on the polarising landmark.

In an exclusive statement to the Northland Age, Foodstuffs North Island has confirmed it has transferred full ownership of its former Kaitaia Pak'nSave site on Commerce St to Far North District Council's commercial arm, Far North Holdings, for a nominal $1.

The statement also confirmed the former supermarket building would be demolished, with FNH currently in negotiations with various commercial entities about plans for the site's future.

The agreement was reached last Wednesday (September 14) and excluded any attached caveats or covenants.

This effectively has left the site open to a range of different developments, including a new supermarket, for example.

FNH project manager Jason Cauvain explained FNH would continue the site's master plan works over the coming months and would provide further public consultation and updates in due course.

While Cauvain could not elaborate on specific details, he did confirm there were currently no discussions happening with any kind of housing organisation.

"We are currently in negotiations with a number of commercial entities, but cannot divulge much at this point due to commercial sensitivity," Cauvain said.

"The masterplan is ongoing, this is a process, but when there is something to announce, we will do so."

As previously reported, discussions between Foodstuffs North Island and FNH about the site began in April.

At that point, the co-operative had committed $300,000 to support the provision of social housing as part of an urban redevelopment project.

The proposal to establish social housing in the middle of town, however, led to pushback from the community, with many openly criticising the idea.

As a result of public feedback, the scope of the $300,000 donation was widened to include "any project that is for the benefit of the local community".

Kaitaia Business Association chairwoman Andrea Panther was one of many to raise concerns about social housing going into the town centre.

She said she was relieved an agreement had been reached and was cautiously optimistic about the site's future.

Kaitaia Business Association chairwoman Andrea Panther. Photo/File

"I understand commercial entities are in negotiation with Far North Holdings, so if these come off, I think it will be a really positive move for everyone in the Te Hiku region," Panther said.

"On behalf of the business association, the power of working together is really important and I'm really pleased FNH has been listening to the community and our feedback.

"I want to thank everyone who also participated in the strategic plan survey we put out which has helped shape the outcome."

Panther confirmed plans for the town square would also be available in 4-6 weeks via the KBA AGM and Networking night, as well as via social media posts.

"The design is expected to include shaded seating, performance space, and local artwork," she said.

A date for when the town square was due to be completed was yet to be confirmed.

The transfer of ownership comes after repeated failed attempts to redevelop the derelict site over the years.

New Zealand's first Pak'nSave store was opened in Kaitaia in 1985 on Commerce St but remained empty from 2011 after Foodstuffs built a new store on the north side of town.

In 2018, Foodstuffs North Island, working closely with the local community, sold a 50-year lease for the former supermarket site to a Youth Centre for $2.

According to Foodstuffs, the intention for the site was to become a hub for Kaitaia's young people "to meet, share their ideas for their future and put them into action".

When it became evident the tenant would be unable to fulfil their plans, however, Foodstuffs said it had worked to regain control of the site and cancel the lease agreement.

From there, the site was left as an eyesore and magnet for vandals.

Plans to redevelop the old Pak'nSave site (and the newly council-owned former Warehouse building) have been based on Far North District councillor Felicity Foy's 2019 Massey University research on the revitalisation of the Kaitāia town centre.

With FNH now taking ownership of the old Pak'nSave site, Foy said the opportunities for the site were huge.

She wanted to reiterate the old Pak'nSave site would not be re-developed for affordable housing and instead, would include exciting commercial and community re-development and a new town square at the site frontage.

"We are now the most beautiful small town in New Zealand, so with both these key sites being re-developed in the near future, this will further transform and re-vitalise the town centre," Foy said.

"It's exciting to see all these years of planning, property negotiations, and collaboration with our Te Hiku Community Board and the KBA, finally coming to a reality for our community.

Far North District Councillor Felicity Foy at the old PAK'nSAVE site on Commerce St, Kaitaia. Photo/File

"Goodbye old building, and welcome to big positive change for our town!"

Foy said town centres across the Far North (Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Kaitaia) would all include new mixed-use zoning changes as part of the new district plan.

Under the stewardship of FNH, Foodstuffs North Island said it hoped the donated site would play a pivotal role in the regeneration of Kaitaia.

Chief executive of Foodstuffs North Island, Chris Quin, said since the site had become vacant, the co-operative had strived to find a viable solution to ensure the land could be returned to the community.

Quin said it had taken longer than anticipated but believed the agreement reached with FNH would mark a new chapter for the site and the town centre.

"The transition of ownership of the land and the commitment to donate $300,000 are all part of our ongoing pledge to work in partnership with the local community and support Kaitaia to thrive," Quin said.

"It really is our privilege to work alongside such an exciting project."

According to Quin, Foodstuffs North Island had not "been prescriptive about how the $300,000 could be used".

CEO of Foodstuffs North Island Chris Quin. Photo/Supplied.

"Demolition work, remediation, retail, master planning- anything, as long as the outcome will add value to the local community, which has always been our long-term goal for the site," he said.

FNH confirmed it had contracted a local company to complete the demolition of the old supermarket building.

Works around the carpark would be carried out in conjunction with the Te Hiku Working group as part of the Te Hiku Open Spaces Revitalisation Project.

Panther confirmed the blessing of the building pre-demolition would take place at 8am tomorrow (Friday) at the old Pak'nSave site on Commerce St, and everyone was welcome to attend.

It is understood the demolition of the building will start shortly thereafter.

As new owners, FNH would now also be responsible for the daily security of the site.