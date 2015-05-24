Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Boy's family to meet driver

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
The family of toddler Rongoa-Tukawa Ray-Tomes don't blame the driver for the accident.

The family of toddler Rongoa-Tukawa Ray-Tomes don't blame the driver for the accident.

The grandmother of a young tot killed in the carpark of a Northland school says the grieving family does not want the female driver of the car which struck the boy to be haunted by the incident.

Grandmother Naomi Fenton said the family planned to meet the woman after the funeral of 14-month-old Rongoa-Tukawa Ray-Tomes.

The boy was killed on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in the Kamo Intermediate School carpark.

Read more: Funeral for toddler hit by car to be held today
Police release name of dead 14-month-old
14-month-old dies in carpark accident

Police are still investigating the tragedy and are not saying whether the driver was a member of the public or school staff.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The outcome of the investigation, including any potential charges against the driver, may not be known for a number of weeks.

Ms Fenton said the boy’s mother had just returned to New Zealand for a holiday with her family.

Her daughter Tema Kwan had flown in from Sydney to spend time back at the family homestead on the outskirts of Whangarei while husband Luke Tomes travelled to America on business.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But within a week, her world was turned upside down when her youngest boy was struck by the vehicle.

Her husband had this week flown from San Francisco to be at his wife’s side.

Ms Fenton said her daughter, who was in the carpark when Rongoa-Tukawa was killed, was devastated by the loss of her son. The boy’s funeral will be held in Northland today.

Teaching staff at the school were heartbroken and had expressed their sorrow.

But the family’s thoughts were also with the woman behind the wheel of the car which struck the child.

“I know the other person is devastated. It was a tragic accident,” said Ms Fenton.

She said the family planned to meet the driver after Rongoa-Tukawa’s funeral.

“We will meet and embrace each other,” Ms Fenton said.

“We don’t want her to be haunted by this.”

On Saturday night, extended family were gathered at Pehiaweri Marae at Glenbervie where little Rongoa-Tukawa was lying in state.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mourners were asked to bring a children’s book as a koha which would be gifted to the local Glenbervie Primary School as a memorial.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate