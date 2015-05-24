Boy's family to meet driver

The outcome of the investigation, including any potential charges against the driver, may not be known for a number of weeks.

Ms Fenton said the boy’s mother had just returned to New Zealand for a holiday with her family.

Her daughter Tema Kwan had flown in from Sydney to spend time back at the family homestead on the outskirts of Whangarei while husband Luke Tomes travelled to America on business.

But within a week, her world was turned upside down when her youngest boy was struck by the vehicle.

Her husband had this week flown from San Francisco to be at his wife’s side.

Ms Fenton said her daughter, who was in the carpark when Rongoa-Tukawa was killed, was devastated by the loss of her son. The boy’s funeral will be held in Northland today.

Teaching staff at the school were heartbroken and had expressed their sorrow.

But the family’s thoughts were also with the woman behind the wheel of the car which struck the child.

“I know the other person is devastated. It was a tragic accident,” said Ms Fenton.

She said the family planned to meet the driver after Rongoa-Tukawa’s funeral.

“We will meet and embrace each other,” Ms Fenton said.

“We don’t want her to be haunted by this.”

On Saturday night, extended family were gathered at Pehiaweri Marae at Glenbervie where little Rongoa-Tukawa was lying in state.

Mourners were asked to bring a children’s book as a koha which would be gifted to the local Glenbervie Primary School as a memorial.