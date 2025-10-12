The Great Whangārei Boatyard Challenge proved great entertainment to wrap up the festival, with boats made out of rubbish provided by Northland Waste.

Whangārei’s Town Basin was full to the gunwales as tens of thousands attended the third annual Whangārei Maritime Festival over the weekend.

Organisers say the event went beyond their wildest expectations, with between 18,000 and 22,000 attendees over the two days.

Organised by the Black Ball Maritime Society, the free event paid homage to Whangārei’s maritime history, from Tokunui Trust waka representing the oldest use of the river, to classic yachts and modern craft.

Organiser David Irvin said most people, when asked what they thought of the festival, simply said: “Wow!”

“People loved being able to see the boats on display and chatting with the owners and operators. Many had a genuine interest in how to get a job working in this amazing world of boats,” he said.