Boats and sunshine reel-in tens of thousands to Whangārei Maritime Festival

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

The Great Whangārei Boatyard Challenge proved great entertainment to wrap up the festival, with boats made out of rubbish provided by Northland Waste.

Whangārei’s Town Basin was full to the gunwales as tens of thousands attended the third annual Whangārei Maritime Festival over the weekend.

Organisers say the event went beyond their wildest expectations, with between 18,000 and 22,000 attendees over the two days.

Organised by the Black Ball Maritime Society, the free

