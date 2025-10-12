The Great Whangārei Boatyard Challenge proved great entertainment to wrap up the festival, with boats made out of rubbish provided by Northland Waste.
Whangārei’s Town Basin was full to the gunwales as tens of thousands attended the third annual Whangārei Maritime Festival over the weekend.
Organisers say the event went beyond their wildest expectations, with between 18,000 and 22,000 attendees over the two days.
Organised by the Black Ball Maritime Society, the freeevent paid homage to Whangārei’s maritime history, from Tokunui Trust waka representing the oldest use of the river, to classic yachts and modern craft.
The children’s area proved popular, with youngsters building 400 model boats, around 1000 ceramic fish being painted and the remote control boat racing pond being busy all hours of the day, Irvin said.
Summer-like weather also helped boost the crowd numbers, which were particularly high on Saturday morning, even before the official start-time, he said.
The Great Whangārei Boatyard Challenge “spun the fun-meter off the dial” to close the festival on Sunday, Irvin said.