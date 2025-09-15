Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

Blustery week brings lost laundry, pricey coffee and caravan mishaps - Kevin Page

Kevin Page
Opinion by
Columnist·nzme·
5 mins to read
Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines.

Kevin Page and Mrs P ran into a bit of trouble thanks to some bad weather. Photo / NZME

Kevin Page and Mrs P ran into a bit of trouble thanks to some bad weather. Photo / NZME

Mrs P and I have had a bit of wind trouble this past week.

I’m talking in the meteorological sense – naturally – and it has to be said it hasn’t been much fun.

For starters, I’ve lost my favourite blue T-shirt.

I hung it out to dry the other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save