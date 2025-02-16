After a number of false starts, missed deadlines and an abatement notice from the country’s top environmental watchdog, Kaitāia should finally start having water from the Sweetwater Aquifer from today.
And while many will not be holding their breath for the long-awaited Sweetwater - after all Far North District Council has already given, and failed to meet, three promised dates for the water - the council is sure this time it will be ready.
The council started the Sweetwaters project in 2011, with the scheme gathering pace after the 2020 drought that hit Northland.
It was designed to provide clean drinking water for Kaitāia and surrounds and do away with the need to take water from the vulnerable Awanui River. The situation got so bad that water tanks had to be placed in Kaitāia as the Awanui River ran extremely low during the drought.
But the project has been dogged with problems and the project has now soaked up $17 million of ratepayer money, with the final cost likely to top $20m. It’s missed three deadlines over the past two years to deliver the water, but the council says the wait will be over finally this week.