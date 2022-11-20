New Zealand has 16 species of mosquito - known to Māori as waeroa. Photo / James Gathany / CDC via AP

New Zealand has 16 species of mosquito - known to Māori as waeroa. Photo / James Gathany / CDC via AP

Public health officials are calling on Northlanders to take some easy steps to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in their backyards this summer.

Health New Zealand health protection technical officer Debe Anderson said now is the perfect time to remind people about how to avoid mosquitoes, as summer is around the corner.

"Northland has a hot and humid climate, which makes it ideal for mosquitoes to breed and advance through their life cycle [5-7 days] quickly," Anderson said.

"Northland [Ōpua] is also the first port of call for many overseas yachts coming into New Zealand.

"We also have the log port and the oil refinery, which brings large foreign ships and tankers."

Throughout the year, the National Public Health Service in Te Tai Tokerau undertakes a mosquito surveillance programme covering all of Northland.

Larval and adult mosquito traps - set up at strategic entry points into the region by land and sea - are monitored, specifically in places like Marsden Cove Marina, Marsden Point Refinery, Northport, Ōpua Marina and Whangārei Harbour.

Anderson said prevention is much better than cures when it came to mosquitoes.

"Our climate is ideal for these mosquitoes to establish here if they are given the chance."

Roughly 10 years were spent successfully eradicating Australian mosquitoes, which were established here a number of years ago, Anderson said.

"Mosquito-borne diseases are prevalent in Australia and the Pacific Islands - Dengue, Zika, Ross River virus, among others."

A study released this year found some people really are "mosquito magnets", and that it probably has to do with the way they smell.

Researchers discovered people who are most attractive to mosquitoes produce a lot of certain chemicals on their skin tied to smell.

"If you have high levels of this stuff on your skin, you're going to be the one at the picnic getting all the bites," said study author Leslie Vosshall, a neurobiologist at Rockefeller University in New York.

Precautions to prevent mosquitoes breeding and gathering:

• Empty all tins, jars, bottles, buckets, plastic bags and other containers that can hold water.

• Safely overturn anything you have outside that could hold water.

• Dispose of all old tyres, and drill holes in the bottom of tyre swings.

• Fill or drain hollows in the ground that could hold water.

• Cover venting pipes on septic tanks with mosquito-proof covers.

• Seal or cover rainwater tanks.

• Keep swimming pools chlorinated and pumps maintained.

• Empty and clean pot plant saucers and drip trays.

• Empty and clean animal and pet drinking water containers.

• Check gutters and drains are clear of standing water and blockages. Clean them out if they hold standing water.

• Some pot plants such as bromeliads hold water in their leaves – empty the water out at least once a week. A turkey baster or pipette is a good tool for this.

Precautions to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes:

• Mosquitoes are attracted to darker clothing, so cover up by wearing long-sleeved, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing.

• Use a repellent, preferably containing less than 35 per cent diethyltoluamide (DEET). Always read and follow the instructions. Apply repellent after sunscreen.

• Use air conditioning or fans when indoors.

• Insert screens on windows and doors.

• Stay away from areas where mosquitoes are most active or breeding, such as stagnant water.

•Use zip-up screens on tents.

Prevention advice from Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand.

If you have problems with unusual mosquito biting activity, please contact either the on-call health protection officer at 09 430 4100, or Debe Anderson at 021 221 4019.