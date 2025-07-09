Pruning avos though is not just a matter of hand saws, secateurs and loppers. Chris, our contractor, arrived with a chainsaw and Hydralada. A man on a mission, it’s amazing what a bloke and a chainsaw can achieve in a short period of time. There’s some pretty big timber now on the ground.

The deal was that we would then go in and get out what could be used for firewood before Bevan, with his huge mobile mulcher, clears up the mess. That will happen next week. The mulchings will serve to protect the tree roots, and so the process of nature continues. Nothing is wasted.

Trees are a productive part of our way of life, but they have a general purpose beyond being productive. They provide a habitat for birds, provide shelter from the elements, act as a filter for waterways, stabilise soils, absorb carbon dioxide, and contribute to the character and amenity of our living environment.

Street trees have a role in calming traffic, slowing speeds and providing a buffer between pedestrians and cars, as well as enhancing property values. They can also become a target for runoff road crashes, with “car hit tree” being a common comment in our road fatal statistics.

As such street trees can be a controversial part of the roading environment.

Engineers building roads like to have plenty of scope. The proposed four-lane expressway from Auckland to Whangārei will involve two lanes either way with a median barrier between. Speed and efficiency of movement is the essence and the question of landscaping is really only to soften the environment well back from the road, and to filter the storm water coming from it. A 110km/h speed limit for the Pūhoi to Warkworth Expressway is a logical outcome of this wide, open safe road.

It is in the urban area that street trees cause some controversy. New property developments will normally include the requirement for landscaping and street side trees, to enhance property values and create a pleasant space for safe walking, cycling and driving.

Recent research indicates that drivers reduced their speed significantly and moved closer towards the centre line of the road when trees are planted close to the road edge, as compared to when trees were planted further back from the road. But the closeness to the road edge can affect visibility and nuisance issues for those residents entering and exiting their properties. This becomes a particular issue as the trees grow.

Tree roots impact roads and footpaths, create seasonal pollen sensitivity, and the mass of leaves gathering can become a resident issue. Once planted though street trees are difficult to remove. As well, if your property contains a heritage tree, then your dealing with council will extend beyond your rate demand.

Whangārei has some 350 identified heritage trees. Many of these on private property and there are rules about how you need to care for and manage these trees, in the interests of the wider ecological and amenity values of the public at large. These rules can be quite onerous.

Trees in the urban environment can be a constant source of pleasure and controversy. There are different views of their respective value, most particularly about their impact on individuals, and their private property rights.