Beach dig, sandcastle contest return to Paihia in Bay of Islands

Locals and holidaymakers are invited to put their creativity to the test in Paihia's Sandcastle Competition. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Two popular family events are returning to Paihia beach this month to help keep the kids entertained.

Bay of Islands Rotary Club will host its annual beach dig for children aged up to 12 starting at 10am on Saturday, January 15. Any kid who finds a buried stick will win a prize.

Club members will also hold a sausage sizzle and organise traditional games such as sack races and egg-and-spoon races.

The dig will take place on the beach opposite the Stone Church.

The following Saturday, January 29, the Sandpit Bar will host Paihia's annual sandcastle competition on the beach opposite Kings Rd.

This summertime test of creativity is open to all ages and will run from 10am to noon with prizegiving at 12.30pm.

Prizes will be awarded for the best sandcastles and the most creative use of beach materials.

Both events are free.

They used to be part of the Paihia Summer Festival which ran for more than 20 years before fizzling out in 2019 due to lack of funding.

Local clubs and businesses have, however, kept the beach dig and sandcastle contest going.