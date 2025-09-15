A proposal for a $100 million-plus marina at Northland's Waipiro Bay, has been referred to the Fast Track Approvals process but developers are yet to decide if they'll pursue it. Photo / NZME

Bay of Islands marina fast‑tracked but developers yet to commit

A proposal for a $100 million-plus marina at Northland's Waipiro Bay, has been referred to the Fast Track Approvals process but developers are yet to decide if they'll pursue it. Photo / NZME

Developers behind a controversial Bay of Islands marina are yet to decide whether to proceed, despite the project being accepted into the Fast-track Approvals process.

Azuma Property and Hopper Developments now have two years to lodge a more substantial application for their Waipiro Marina project.

Sales and marketing manager Shana Hopper-McCully said the developers were still assessing the project but remained keen to pursue it, with plans to engage stakeholders if they moved forward.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop referred the Waipiro Marina proposal to fast-tracking last month, citing its potential to deliver significant regional or national benefits — including an estimated $177–218 million in value-added GDP, 137–148 fulltime equivalent jobs over 30 years, and increased tourism and economic activity.

Officials also said the project would benefit from a more timely and cost-effective consenting process than standard pathways, without risking the integrity of the process.