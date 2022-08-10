Brisbane's Dezzie D and the Stingrayz, who last performed in Northland in 2019, will be bringing their 1950s-style swing back to the Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival. Photo / supplied

A near-record 52 bands are heading to Northland to perform at the annual Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival this weekend.

The long-running event took a hammering during the Covid pandemic with one festival cancelled and others stripped of overseas performers, but this year's edition will be the first since 2019 to welcome back international acts.

Organiser Shirley May said they would include the high-energy, crowd-pleasing Japanese group Chihiro Yamazaki and Route 14, plus Dezzie D and the Stingrayz from Australia with their jazz/swing sounds of the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

This year's lineup was "way bigger" than usual which May put down to musicians and fans keen to make up for lost time.

"Everyone's screaming out for music. They're hungrier than they've ever been."

Other highlights were acclaimed jazz group Nairobi Trio and the pairing of blues singer Midge Marsden with Whangārei guitar virtuoso Chet O'Connell.

This year's programme featured a generous helping of Northland performers. They included the Joe Carbery Trio, Tauraroa Area School Jazz Band, Orongo Bay Garage Band, Basin City Big Band, Kaitaia College Jazz Band, Jam Sandwich, Soulshine and the June Hayes Experience.

Crowd-pleasers Chihiro Yamazaki and Route 14 from Japan are returning to the Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival for the first time since the Covid pandemic. Photo / supplied

May said ticket sales had been slow at first, with buyers holding off in case they caught Covid, but were now picking up steam. The same was true for motel bookings.

Bands would perform at six venues — Kingsgate Autolodge, Paihia Sports Bar and the Ex-Servicemen's Club in Paihia, Twin Pines Manor in Haruru, and the Duke of Marlborough Hotel and Nauti Penguin in Russell — as well as on the street on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

This year's festival headquarters would be at the Kingsgate on Marsden Rd but online tickets could be exchanged for badges at any venue.

■ Go to boimusicfestivals.com for more information. The festival starts at 5pm on Friday and runs until Sunday night. The event is now in its 36th year with May at the helm for the past 33.