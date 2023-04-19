Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Waitangi Treaty Grounds to host Field of Remembrance in Northland

Sandy Myhre
By
6 mins to read
A Field of Remembrance is being set up at Waitangi Treaty Grounds until May 1.

A Field of Remembrance is being set up at Waitangi Treaty Grounds until May 1.

A Field of Remembrance at Waitangi Treaty Grounds will be open to view until May1.

The field commemorates those men of the 28 (Māori) Battalion who paid the ultimate wartime price and remembers what they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate