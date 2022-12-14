Bay News: Treasured family papers recorded as nationally significant; letterbox competition winner

James Reddy Clendon. an early Northland trader, merchant, settler, farmer, government official and the first US consul in New Zealand.

Clendon Collection added to Unesco Register

A unique collection of family papers spanning almost 150 years, and covering watershed moments in the formation of modern New Zealand, has been added to the Unesco Aotearoa New Zealand Register of the Memory of the World.

Unesco today officially recognised the Clendon Collection, papers associated with James Reddy Clendon and his descendants – including Clendon’s second wife Jane Takotowi Cochrane – as a recorded heritage that has national significance.

The proposal to add the collection to the Memory of the World was supported by Clendon descendants of both his first wife Sarah and Jane.

The papers are jointly held at Auckland Libraries Ngā Pātaka Kōrero o Tāmaki Makaurau and Clendon House in Rawene, an historic property and tohu whenua cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. The house was the home of James Clendon, Jane and their descendants for over a century. Today, Clendon House is open to the public.

He was also a signatory to He Whakaputanga (the Declaration of Independence) in 1835 and Te Tiriti o Waitangi on February 6, 1840 – literally making history as one of the few Europeans to have his signature on both documents.

As well as the importance of family, financial and trading links with England, Australia and the United States from the 1830s to the 1850s, the papers reflect James Clendon’s lifelong involvement with developing government in New Zealand.

Following Clendon’s death in 1872, the papers go on to reflect the family’s life in the developing bilingual, biracial society of the Hokianga, extending to 1972 when Clendon House in Rawene was purchased by the New Zealand Historic Places Trust, the predecessor of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

“Some of the material is in te reo Māori, including land leases and a manuscript copy of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in Māori, certified a true copy and signed by ‘Jas Stuart Freeman’, Governor Hobson’s private secretary.”

Clendon’s second wife Jane Takotowi Cochrane – the daughter of Irish settler Dennis Brown Cochrane and his wife Taokotowi Te Whata, a woman of considerable influence and mana – is a significant presence in the papers, some of which provide evidence of her determination to clear the near-impossible debt left by Clendon following his death.

Edith Clendon, whose letter forms part of the Clendon Collection added to the Unesco Aotearoa New Zealand Register of the Memory of the World.

Letter to Edith

A letter from James Clendon to his daughter Edith – his oldest child with his second wife Jane – perfectly illustrates the special nature of the Clendon collection, according to Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga collections adviser Belinda Maingay.

This letter is one of a number from early 1872 in which James Clendon wrote to his children individually – Edith, Marion (or May), Clara, Louisa and baby John, who was always referred to as ‘Major’.

In Clendon’s letter to Edith, he acknowledges that she is growing up fast – and that it’s time for her to start helping out with some additional responsibilities as befitting her maturity:

“My dear Edith

You are getting a great girl and it is time you paid more attention to your improvement than you have done. You are old enough to take care of May, Clara and Louisa ... take care of them, that means – wash and dry them – mend all their clothes.

Keep them tidy ... teach them to spell, read and write – and they must help you to take care of little Major. You must take care he does not fall off the verandah.

My love to you all and hope you are well...

Your Affectionate Papa”.

Waipapa sports hub progress

Work is progressing on the major new sports hub on SH10 just south of Waipapa. It will cater for most sports outside of rugby and netball, which are both well-served by the sports facility near Kerikeri’s bypass.

The Far North District Council granted consent in May this year for Stage One of the project to begin. It is funded by a $2 million Provincial Growth Fund grant and $2m from the council.

The site was bought by the council in 2020 for $4.98m. Stage One includes five sports fields, toilets and parking for almost 400 vehicles.

At the end of November, the Te Puāwaitanga Sportshub was created by members of the founder codes - football, gymnastics, cricket, rugby league and hockey - gathering at the site to formally sign the Incorporated Society documents. The witness was community leader Stu Angus.

Members of the working group behind the Te Puāwaitanga sports complex in Waipapa gathered together at the end of November to formally sign the Incorporated Society documents.

James Coleman, Far North area manager for Northern Region Football, said progress has been made with the engagement of Ross Jamieson and Richard Hutchinson from Global Leisure Group, who have been instrumental in the development of the foundation documents. These include the Te Puāwaitanga Constitution and a Memorandum of Understanding between the founder codes and the Far North District Council.

“There have been some challenges along the way with resource consent being delayed, and along with a particularly wet winter - it meant a delay to the start of the earthworks and the construction of Stage One,” he said.

“This includes roading, the car park, sports fields and changing rooms, but work is now under way and is scheduled to be completed by mid-to-end 2023.”

In the meantime, the working group will continue behind the scenes to establish a governance board, and once the Incorporated Society documents have been approved, the group will explore avenues to secure the necessary funding for Stage Two of the project.

Sleigh letterbox a winner

Residents of a small Mid North town have again brought Christmas spirit to their streets — and put their creativity to the test — with a letterbox-decorating competition.

The Ōhaeawai Taiamai Residents Association started the contest in 2015 when plans to decorate the town - 10 kilometres east of Kaikohe - with Christmas lights turned out to be prohibitively expensive.

Instead, chairwoman Tracey Albert came up with the idea of encouraging locals to decorate their letterboxes.

This year’s winner of Ōhaeawai’s letterbox-decorating competition built a sleigh laden with presents and giant lollies made from flotation noodles.

The competition brightens up the town, fosters creativity and introduces friendly rivalry, with local businesses stumping up prizes.

This year’s overall winner created a sleigh laden with presents and giant lollies cleverly made from flotation noodles.

All you need to make a snowman and reindeer in Northland is some tree stumps and a little ingenuity.

Other entrants turned tree stumps into reindeer, created antlers from flax flowers, and even made a World War I-era biplane (a reference to the song Snoopy’s Christmas).

Townsfolk capped off their festivities with a Christmas picnic on December 10 featuring a parade, a visit by Santa and his elves, line dancing, a bouncy castle, kids’ crafts and rides on Thomas the Tank Engine.

First aid kits launched

For years, Kerikeri mums Amber Shaw and Kate Mounter battled to find decent first aid kits for the adventurers in their lives - their hunters, their hikers, and their children. So, they set about designing their own.

Amber and Kate’s paths first crossed 15 years ago, when Amber’s husband Dave, and Kate, worked together on The ITM Fishing Show. A friendship soon ensued, and several years later, Amber and Dave started to produce their own television shows, The Red Stag Timber Hunters Club and South Seas Spearos.

Amber discovered many of the team struggled to source fit-for-purpose first aid kits. So, putting her pharmacist qualifications and training to use, she began creating the ultimate first aid kit for New Zealand adventurers.

Parachute's first aid kits, for humans and canines, made in Kerikeri.

Teaming up with Kate, who brought experience in teaching, childcare, farming, and many adventures across the globe; Parachute First Aid was created.

The range of kits includes The Wilderness - for hunters, hikers, and family adventurers; The K9 - for hunting dogs; and The Ouch Pouch nappy bags, hand bags, pushchairs and backpacks.

It includes a QR code that unlocks the ‘Ouch Mouse’, a video voiced by children’s entertainer Suzy Cato. And it includes The Family Essentials Box, a must-have first aid kit for all family homes.

All kits are customisable and contain benchmark-quality first aid equipment.

Based in Kerikeri, and collaborating with top local brands such as Goodbye Ouch, Amber and Kate’s aim is for Parachute to be the home for trusted quality and sustainable first aid kits and products in New Zealand. Visit their website at: parachute.nz.



