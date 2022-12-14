Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Treasured family papers recorded as nationally significant; letterbox competition winner

Sandy Myhre
By
7 mins to read
James Reddy Clendon. an early Northland trader, merchant, settler, farmer, government official and the first US consul in New Zealand.

James Reddy Clendon. an early Northland trader, merchant, settler, farmer, government official and the first US consul in New Zealand.

Clendon Collection added to Unesco Register

A unique collection of family papers spanning almost 150 years, and covering watershed moments in the formation of modern New Zealand, has been added to the Unesco Aotearoa New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate