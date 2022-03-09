Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Award for council; boost for marine education; and R. Tucker Thompson back in water

7 minutes to read
Paihia Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade won the Excellence in Project Innovation Award at the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA) 2021.

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.

Council treated to another award

Fresh from winning the country's Best Workplace Flexibility Programme at the annual HRD Awards, the Far North District Council has again been recognised with a national award.

The Paihia Wastewater

