Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Bad weather ‘annihilates’ Northland’s kumara planting programme

Jenny Ling
By
4 mins to read
Kaipara Kumara managing director Anthony Blundell said next year's kumara crop was "looking awful" due to heavy rainfall since November this year.

Kaipara Kumara managing director Anthony Blundell said next year's kumara crop was "looking awful" due to heavy rainfall since November this year.

Continuous sodden weather in Northland has “annihilated” the region’s kumara crops, with one grower warning of price hikes on the way for consumers next year.

Heavy rain has severely delayed growers’ planting programmes, with healthy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate