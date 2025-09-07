Advertisement
Backing local: Northland businesses key to regional resilience – Piripi Moore

By Piripi Moore
4 mins to read

The Pick 2025 finalists: Frank Manifold (left), Shane Stewart, winner Georgia Keys, Helen Horrocks, Jess and David Croft and Jodeci Jusharna, with facilitator Tania McInnes.

Opinion by Piripi Moore
Piripi Moore is Head of Kaupapa Māori, Enterprise and Innovation, Northland Inc

Northland’s small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of our economy and our communities.

They provide jobs, keep money circulating locally, and give life to our towns and districts.

Yet right now, they are under real pressure. In June this year, sales in the region fell 3.5% year-on-year,

