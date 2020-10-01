Far North author Mark Chamberlain will launch his latest novel at the Kaitaia library, at Te Ahu, at 10.30am on Tuesday. Pure is the sequel to Dangerous, a story that drew on Chamberlain's real life experiences as a probation officer in Kaitaia many years ago, and has a similarly strong local flavour.

Licence deadline looms

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding Northlanders that all driver licences and driving endorsements that were extended due to the Covid-19 lockdown must be renewed by October 10. The extension applies to driver licences that expire between January 1 and October 10. After October 10, anyone with an expired licence or endorsement is not legally allowed to drive. Wait times at licensing agents continue to grow and although agents have systems in place to help prioritise and keep lines moving, people need to plan ahead and be prepared to queue. More information is available at: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/covid-19-temp-extensions

Weaving exhibition opens

One of Aotearoa's top weavers, Toi Te Rito Maihi, is opening an exhibition in Paihia this evening. The show, called Waiata: Reflections that become spoken and remembered, opens from 6pm-8pm at Studio 39, upstairs at 39 Williams Rd. Maihi will also give an artist's talk. Since becoming a fulltime artist in 1976 she has built up an international reputation as an innovative exponent of weaving, print making and writing.

Trio to perform

The NZ Trio - Amalia Hall on violin, Achley Brown on cello and Somi Kim on piano - will bring their Interfusions tour to Whangārei next week. The trio will play at the Old Library Building, in Rust Ave, from 7pm, on October 10. The concert is being put on by the Whangārei Music Society, with Chamber Music NZ. For tickets see www.whangareimusic.org.nz.

Council passes review

The Kaipara District Council has passed a review of its accreditation as a recognised agency to conduct food verification with flying colours. At a recent Audit, Risk and Finance meeting council staff were congratulated for the glowing audit report they received from International Accreditation NZ (IANZ). Chief executive Louise Miller said the result is a reflection of the work the food safety team does with the 173 registered food providers across the district.